Portolan Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX)

Portolan Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) by 40.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,666 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned 0.37% of V2X worth $5,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VVX. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of V2X in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of V2X in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of V2X in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in V2X during the fourth quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in V2X during the fourth quarter worth $467,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get V2X alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on VVX shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on V2X from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities started coverage on V2X in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on V2X from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

V2X Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VVX traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.53. The company had a trading volume of 27,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,496. V2X, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.45 and a twelve month high of $56.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -41.15 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15). V2X had a positive return on equity of 11.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that V2X, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

V2X Profile

(Free Report)

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.