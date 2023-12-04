Portolan Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 10,679 shares during the period. Bio-Rad Laboratories accounts for about 2.2% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $24,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,578,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.4% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $1,233,000. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total transaction of $195,874.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,004.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:BIO traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $307.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,601. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $261.59 and a 1 year high of $509.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $317.89 and a 200-day moving average of $360.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -52.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $632.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.00.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

