Portolan Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 327,934 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,174 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned about 1.05% of Customers Bancorp worth $9,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CUBI. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,216,000 after buying an additional 214,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CUBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Customers Bancorp

In other Customers Bancorp news, CAO Jessie John Deano Velasquez sold 1,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $60,493.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,611.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Customers Bancorp news, CAO Jessie John Deano Velasquez sold 1,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $60,493.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,611.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 51,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $2,124,922.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,177,385 shares in the company, valued at $48,826,155.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,223 shares of company stock worth $6,697,946. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE CUBI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,567. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.59. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $217.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.29 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 18.13%. Analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Customers Bancorp Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

