Portolan Capital Management LLC Has $19.25 Million Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,968 shares during the period. Crocs accounts for 1.7% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of Crocs worth $19,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

CROX traded down $1.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.37. The company had a trading volume of 412,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,368. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.91. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $151.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.16. Crocs had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 72.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CROX. B. Riley lowered shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Crocs from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.88.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

