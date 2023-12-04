Portolan Capital Management LLC Has $4.30 Million Holdings in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Portolan Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Free Report) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 783,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 259,955 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned 1.84% of Harvard Bioscience worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $769,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,439,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,299 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 752,207 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Harvard Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of Harvard Bioscience stock remained flat at $4.40 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,163. The company has a market capitalization of $187.84 million, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.76.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.60 million. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

(Free Report)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

Featured Stories

