Portolan Capital Management LLC Has $6.95 Million Stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Portolan Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,465 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $6,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 49.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,230,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,772,000 after acquiring an additional 8,355,067 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,627,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,095 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 227.5% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,141,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655,796 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,545,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 13.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,119,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,469,000 after purchasing an additional 590,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded GFL Environmental from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

Shares of NYSE GFL traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.42. 373,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,557. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $39.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of -66.73 and a beta of 1.11.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. As a group, analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently -11.36%.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

