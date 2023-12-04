Portolan Capital Management LLC Has $8.73 Million Stock Holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Portolan Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,114,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862,354 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Repay were worth $8,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Repay by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,829,000 after buying an additional 145,560 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Repay in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Repay by 12.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 8,481 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Repay by 28.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 27,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Repay by 76.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 10,010 shares during the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RPAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Repay from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Repay in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Repay from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Repay news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,831.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Thomas Eugene Sullivan sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $39,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,831.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Repay Stock Performance

Shares of RPAY stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $7.54. The stock had a trading volume of 98,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,049. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.18. Repay Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $10.43.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Repay had a negative net margin of 14.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $74.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.73 million. On average, research analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repay Company Profile

(Free Report)

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

Further Reading

