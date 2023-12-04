Portolan Capital Management LLC Invests $6.11 Million in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 421,190 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,107,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Celestica as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Celestica by 6.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,042,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,714,000 after purchasing an additional 242,872 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 0.5% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,063,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,419,000 after acquiring an additional 24,449 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 9.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 96.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 198,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 97,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,358,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,795,000 after acquiring an additional 55,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

CLS traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.61. The stock had a trading volume of 524,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,093. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.43. Celestica Inc. has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $28.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average of $20.51.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Celestica from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Celestica from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

