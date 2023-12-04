Portolan Capital Management LLC Makes New $32.50 Million Investment in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,120,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,497,000. SMART Global makes up approximately 2.9% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new position in SMART Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,852,000. Towle & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 67,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,330,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,814,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SGH shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

NASDAQ SGH traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.75. The company had a trading volume of 102,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,448. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $29.99. The company has a market cap of $869.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average is $22.40.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 29.99% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $316.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $58,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,729,503.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SMART Global news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $58,425.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,729,503.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,785.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

