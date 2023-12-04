Portolan Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,169,952 Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,825,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169,952 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned 6.13% of Honest worth $9,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Honest by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,585,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 100,362 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Honest by 10.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honest by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 28,471 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honest by 40.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 236,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 68,188 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Honest

In related news, major shareholder Venture Manageme Institutional sold 236,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $362,222.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,487,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,516,185.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Honest news, Director James D. White purchased 64,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $75,172.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 318,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,849.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venture Manageme Institutional sold 236,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $362,222.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,487,703 shares in the company, valued at $14,516,185.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 569,755 shares of company stock worth $848,053 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

HNST stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.39. The company had a trading volume of 533,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,569. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $3.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $86.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.06 million. Honest had a negative net margin of 15.77% and a negative return on equity of 35.11%. Analysts predict that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HNST. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Honest in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Honest from $2.00 to $1.85 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

