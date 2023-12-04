Portolan Capital Management LLC Purchases 635,173 Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 226.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 916,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635,173 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Newmark Group worth $5,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NMRK. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 218.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 379.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 6,298.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Newmark Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Newmark Group Stock Performance

NMRK traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.36. 240,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,852. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $9.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 93.45 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average is $6.66.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Newmark Group had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Newmark Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 133.35%.

Newmark Group Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

