Portolan Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,257,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,598,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned 0.32% of Farfetch as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at $33,352,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Farfetch by 10,781.5% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,452,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393,400 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,277,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376,075 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,732,000. Finally, Kuvari Partners LLP purchased a new position in Farfetch during the first quarter worth about $8,985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTCH. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BTIG Research cut shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.31.

FTCH stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 15,676,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,625,409. Farfetch Ltd has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $8.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.62. The firm has a market cap of $515.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

