Portolan Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY)

Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,740,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,259,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned 1.04% of Nerdy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NRDY. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Nerdy by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 20,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 3,036.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 14.0% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 50,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Nerdy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nerdy news, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 10,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $50,085.95. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,787,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,319,801.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 10,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $50,085.95. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,787,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,319,801.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 37,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $93,751.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,578,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,377.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,086 shares of company stock valued at $307,736 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NRDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Nerdy

Nerdy Stock Performance

NRDY traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.73. 316,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,080. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.72. Nerdy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $5.37.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.05 million. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a negative return on equity of 58.63%. Nerdy’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nerdy Profile

(Free Report)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.