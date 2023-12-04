Portolan Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 110,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,371,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Shutterstock as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 88.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shutterstock Stock Performance

Shutterstock stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.36. 179,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,690. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.43. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $81.23.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $233.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.94 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 13.52%. On average, analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSTK. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Shutterstock from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut Shutterstock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic dropped their price target on Shutterstock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

Shutterstock Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Further Reading

