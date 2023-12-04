Portolan Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,593 shares during the period. Matthews International comprises 1.4% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $15,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Matthews International by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Matthews International by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Matthews International by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Matthews International by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Matthews International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,406,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,948,000 after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Matthews International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Matthews International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Matthews International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MATW stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.91. 21,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,125. Matthews International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.77 and a fifty-two week high of $48.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Matthews International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.80%.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

