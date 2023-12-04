Portolan Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH)

Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH – Free Report) by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,295,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,324,932 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned about 5.32% of TH International worth $6,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of TH International by 24.0% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 24,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TH International by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TH International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of TH International in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Kim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TH International in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ THCH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.90. 70,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,770. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average is $2.32. TH International Limited has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47.

TH International Profile

TH International ( NASDAQ:THCH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. TH International had a negative return on equity of 1,859.11% and a negative net margin of 53.26%. The business had revenue of $59.81 million for the quarter.

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. TH International Limited is a subsidiary of Tim Hortons Inc

