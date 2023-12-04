Portolan Capital Management LLC Sells 106,350 Shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Portolan Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,350 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Nextracker worth $7,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nextracker by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,466,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,793,000 after buying an additional 199,412 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Nextracker by 58.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,543,000 after buying an additional 677,921 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Nextracker by 7.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,266,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,406,000 after buying an additional 86,787 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nextracker by 116.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,199,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,751,000 after buying an additional 646,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nextracker by 77.9% in the second quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 978,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,954,000 after buying an additional 428,501 shares in the last quarter. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NXT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.54. The stock had a trading volume of 526,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,834. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.13. Nextracker Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.24 and a twelve month high of $46.55.

Nextracker ( NASDAQ:NXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $573.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.24 million. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 4.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nextracker Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Nextracker from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Northland Securities raised Nextracker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.95.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

