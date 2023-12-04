Portolan Capital Management LLC Sells 22,434 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Portolan Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,809 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 22,434 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.5% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $17,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on META shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.53.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $8.24 on Monday, hitting $316.58. 9,127,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,775,191. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $318.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $112.46 and a one year high of $342.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total value of $199,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,407,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $199,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,407,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,448 shares of company stock valued at $115,370,302 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

