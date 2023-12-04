Portolan Capital Management LLC Sells 9,966 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Portolan Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,966 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $6,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 244,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,955,000 after purchasing an additional 130,880 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $155.85. 728,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.04. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.21 and a 1-year high of $161.60.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total value of $38,161.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,994,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

