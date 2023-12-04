Portolan Capital Management LLC Takes $4.54 Million Position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 139,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,542,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Overstock.com at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OSTK. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 355,142.7% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,612,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,348 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,105,000 after acquiring an additional 905,863 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 212.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 855,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,344,000 after acquiring an additional 582,120 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,839,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Overstock.com by 346.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,166,000 after purchasing an additional 465,800 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OSTK. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Overstock.com from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Overstock.com from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Overstock.com from $85.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Insider Activity at Overstock.com

In other Overstock.com news, Director Marcus Lemonis purchased 6,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $99,858.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,481.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $297,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,344.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcus Lemonis purchased 6,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $99,858.85. Following the purchase, the director now owns 153,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,481.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 142,948 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,348. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Stock Performance

OSTK stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.78. 3,736,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,246. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $760.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 3.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.57. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $39.27.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $373.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.10 million. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Overstock.com Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

