Portolan Capital Management LLC Takes $6.10 Million Position in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN)

Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,309,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,102,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned about 2.38% of Iris Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 25.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Iris Energy by 20.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Iris Energy by 15.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Iris Energy during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Iris Energy during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Iris Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Iris Energy Stock Performance

Shares of IREN traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.31. 5,143,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,195. Iris Energy Limited has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $8.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.36.

Iris Energy Profile

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Stories

