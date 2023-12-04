Portolan Capital Management LLC Takes Position in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 541,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,094,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned 0.34% of indie Semiconductor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 4.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 42,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 29.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at indie Semiconductor

In related news, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,700 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $69,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,393. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INDI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. CJS Securities started coverage on indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.07.

indie Semiconductor Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of indie Semiconductor stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,951. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average of $7.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 65.14%. The firm had revenue of $60.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.99 million. Analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

indie Semiconductor Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

