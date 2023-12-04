Portolan Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 262,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $14,187,000. Vicor accounts for approximately 1.3% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Vicor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,477,074 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $116,274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,140,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,020,000 after purchasing an additional 40,996 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 178.0% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,242 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $90,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,760 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 53.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,625,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $114,680,000 after purchasing an additional 563,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 1.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,312,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,596,000 after purchasing an additional 12,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Vicor stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,113. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.89. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $35.48 and a 12 month high of $98.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.35.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $107.84 million for the quarter. Vicor had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 10.73%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VICR. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

