Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Director Sells $58,954.00 in Stock

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) Director Dorothy M. Burwell sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $58,954.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,088.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Post Stock Up 2.2 %

Post stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,004,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,197. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.86. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $78.85 and a one year high of $98.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Post

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Post in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Post in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Post in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Post in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Post by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POST has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Post in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Post from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.80.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

