Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Director Sells $58,954.00 in Stock

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2023

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POSTGet Free Report) Director Dorothy M. Burwell sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $58,954.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,088.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Post Stock Up 2.2 %

Post stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,004,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,197. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.86. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $78.85 and a one year high of $98.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Post

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Post in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Post in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Post in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Post in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Post by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POST has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Post in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Post from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.80.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Post (NYSE:POST)

