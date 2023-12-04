Power Metal Resources (LON:POW) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.50

Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01), with a volume of 6666968 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.52 ($0.01).

Power Metal Resources Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £10.40 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.71.

Power Metal Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Power Metal Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America, Australia, and Africa. It primarily explores for cobalt, lithium, copper, nickel, gold, rare earth elements, and platinum group metals. The company holds 30% interest in the Silver Peak project located in British Columbia; owns an interest in the Tati and Molopo Farms Complex projects situated in Botswana; and owns an interest in the Haneti project located in Tanzania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Power Metal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Metal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.