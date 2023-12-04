Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Earns Buy Rating from Truist Financial

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Truist Financial in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PRAX. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRAX traded down $1.02 on Monday, hitting $16.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,112. The stock has a market cap of $141.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.78. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $78.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.80.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.25) by $2.55. The company had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -19.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jill Desimone acquired 966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,357.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,357.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Praxis Precision Medicines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 557.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the period.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

