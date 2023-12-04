Prelude Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CWAN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,902,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,670,000 after acquiring an additional 31,031 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 56.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 143,400 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the second quarter valued at about $1,758,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 55.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 72,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 25,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 28.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,520,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,128,000 after buying an additional 340,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on CWAN shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

Shares of CWAN stock opened at $19.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.93. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.64 and a beta of 0.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $1,066,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,818.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 11,245,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $194,659,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $1,066,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,818.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,793,333 shares of company stock worth $273,924,092 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

