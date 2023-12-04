Prelude Capital Management LLC Buys 1,016 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,533 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Paylocity in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 135.1% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 872.4% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $159.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.21, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.69. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $139.40 and a 12 month high of $235.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $317.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.58 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 11.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Paylocity from $213.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Paylocity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Paylocity from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Paylocity from $255.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.75.

Insider Activity at Paylocity

In other Paylocity news, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $241,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,073,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Paylocity news, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $241,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,073,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.97, for a total value of $103,862.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,381.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,305. 22.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Paylocity

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Featured Stories

