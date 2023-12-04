Prelude Capital Management LLC Buys 2,072 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 71.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,979 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,061 shares of company stock valued at $5,780,038. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $129.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $144.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $139.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.29.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.85.

Get Our Latest Analysis on QUALCOMM

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.