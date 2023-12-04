Prelude Capital Management LLC Buys 3,430 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,742,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

IXN stock opened at $65.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.71. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $43.76 and a one year high of $66.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

