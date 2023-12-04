Prelude Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.10.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $11,744,292.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,877.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $11,744,292.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,877.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,175.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of IR opened at $72.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.49 and its 200-day moving average is $65.20. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.75 and a 12 month high of $72.73. The firm has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 4.28%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

