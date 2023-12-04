Prelude Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,923 Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,923 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXP. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 681.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXP stock opened at $185.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.37. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.25 and a fifty-two week high of $195.96.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $622.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.00 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 40.45%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on EXP shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

