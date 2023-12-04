Prelude Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Prelude Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 0.4 %

WTW stock opened at $245.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.13. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $195.29 and a fifty-two week high of $258.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.64%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

WTW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

