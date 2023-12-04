Prelude Capital Management LLC Grows Position in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,358 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,517 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VAALCO Energy were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGY. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in VAALCO Energy by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,446 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the second quarter worth $44,000. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of VAALCO Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

VAALCO Energy Price Performance

EGY stock opened at $4.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.25. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $5.59.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $116.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.15 million. Equities research analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VAALCO Energy Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

