Prelude Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 46.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $106.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.53. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.49 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.27 million. Analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENPH. Oppenheimer lowered Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.17.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

