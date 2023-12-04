Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $481,000 Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 622.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.08.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $559.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $483.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $501.50. The firm has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.63, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.21. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $336.63 and a 1 year high of $595.98.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $474.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 24.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.34%.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total value of $484,047.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,969,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James C. Moyer sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.94, for a total transaction of $2,047,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 982 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total transaction of $484,047.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,969,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,050 shares of company stock valued at $14,417,991. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.