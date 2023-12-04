Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $494,000 Holdings in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Prelude Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Free Report) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,498 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 152,478 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Safe Bulkers worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SB. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Safe Bulkers by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,448,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,243,000 after purchasing an additional 312,331 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Safe Bulkers during the second quarter worth $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Safe Bulkers by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 697,919 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 40.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 740,867 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 215,077 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Safe Bulkers by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 449,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. 20.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Safe Bulkers Price Performance

Shares of SB opened at $3.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $444.09 million, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.93. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $3.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Safe Bulkers Announces Dividend

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $58.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.20 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 10.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Safe Bulkers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Safe Bulkers Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 2023, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 4.5 million deadweight tons.

