Prelude Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,454 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in First Solar by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $827,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $791,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,198.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $233,683.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,621 shares in the company, valued at $233,683.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $791,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,813,198.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on First Solar from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on First Solar from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on First Solar from $255.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.92.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $160.29 on Monday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $232.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 1.40.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.41. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $801.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

