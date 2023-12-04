Prelude Capital Management LLC Invests $497,000 in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Universal Display by 26.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Universal Display during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter worth about $88,000. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $176.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.16. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $103.32 and a twelve month high of $177.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $141.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.39 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 35.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on OLED shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Universal Display from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Universal Display

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 9,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total value of $1,507,100.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,220 shares in the company, valued at $5,354,067.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.