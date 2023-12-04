Prelude Capital Management LLC Makes New $502,000 Investment in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,179 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 45.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Universal Health Services stock opened at $137.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.38. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.69 and a 12-month high of $158.57.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UHS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.