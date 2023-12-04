Prelude Capital Management LLC Makes New $513,000 Investment in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Yum China by 99,466.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 127,174,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,185,336,000 after purchasing an additional 127,046,358 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 788.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,029,000 after buying an additional 14,757,971 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,441,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 8,088.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173,249 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Yum China by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,157,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Stock Performance

YUMC stock opened at $43.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.21 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.47.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). Yum China had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $185,950.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,952.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $80,585.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 17,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,986.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $185,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,952.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YUMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC lifted their target price on Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.78 to $71.30 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Read Our Latest Report on YUMC

Yum China Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.