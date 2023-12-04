Prelude Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in ResMed by 3.3% during the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of ResMed by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in ResMed by 43.3% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 202.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,368,000 after purchasing an additional 261,500 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in ResMed by 9.4% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of ResMed from $275.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on ResMed from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.33.

ResMed Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:RMD opened at $159.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.55. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.24 and a 1-year high of $243.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $830,536.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,763,836. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $830,536.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,763,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,385 in the last three months. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.