Prelude Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 35.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,358,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,980,000 after buying an additional 883,239 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,635,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,328,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,453,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,014,000 after acquiring an additional 368,093 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,658,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Stock Up 3.1 %

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $73.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.10. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $35.72 and a 1-year high of $74.06. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $651.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Marshall D. Akins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Marshall D. Akins sold 1,500 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Douglas Mclane, Jr. sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $251,798.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,459 shares in the company, valued at $429,006.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,518 shares of company stock worth $433,961. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRS shares. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

