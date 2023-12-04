Prelude Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MHK. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $96,936,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,448,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,084,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 26.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,040,000 after purchasing an additional 364,085 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 23.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,942,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,412,000 after purchasing an additional 363,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

MHK opened at $91.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.27. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.02 and a 12-month high of $130.63.

Insider Activity at Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.07. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $2,158,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered Mohawk Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.