Prelude Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Prelude Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 166.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASND. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $107.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.43.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of ASND stock opened at $104.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $127.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 0.51.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $52.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.54 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 570.61% and a negative net margin of 391.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.