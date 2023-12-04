Prelude Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Prelude Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,078 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW stock opened at $68.36 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $646,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,876.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $454,598.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,079.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $646,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,876.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,040 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,513. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.