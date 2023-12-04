Prelude Capital Management LLC Sells 2,600 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Prelude Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,423,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 6,593.9% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 135,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after acquiring an additional 133,659 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 68.7% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at approximately $534,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 5,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $244,825.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,004,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,328,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 5,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $244,825.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,004,848 shares in the company, valued at $47,328,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $455,234,900.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,857,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,177,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,832,427 shares of company stock worth $456,239,544 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of DT stock opened at $54.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.39. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.14. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.39 and a twelve month high of $55.87.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $351.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.27.

Read Our Latest Report on DT

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.