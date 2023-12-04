Prelude Capital Management LLC Sells 317 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Prelude Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $7,229,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,201,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,387,000 after purchasing an additional 468,300 shares during the period. Finally, Thematics Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 38,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after buying an additional 15,024 shares in the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEAM stock opened at $195.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $116.40 and a twelve month high of $215.77. The company has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.55 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.20 and a 200-day moving average of $184.05.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $977.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TEAM. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.18.

In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $514,846.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 188,629 shares in the company, valued at $39,317,828.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total transaction of $514,846.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 188,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,317,828.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total value of $1,690,064.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,421,157.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 344,312 shares of company stock worth $65,756,827 in the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

