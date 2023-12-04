Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Mendel Money Management

Mendel Money Management grew its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLD. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.00. The company had a trading volume of 709,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,255. The stock has a market cap of $109.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.60. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $136.67.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.41%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

