Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,574,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,110 shares during the period. Prologis makes up about 7.6% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned 0.17% of Prologis worth $193,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Prologis by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 81,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after buying an additional 11,528 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Prologis by 0.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 141,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,294,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 10.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Prologis by 4.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 340,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,786,000 after buying an additional 13,384 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 21.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

Prologis Trading Up 0.7 %

Prologis stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.03. 915,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,996,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $136.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.60.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 107.41%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.